BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 mln underwritten public offering
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
CARACAS Feb 12 A World Bank tribunal has issued an arbitration award ordering Venezuela pay steel-maker Tenaris some $172.8 million for the takeover of its Matesi Materiales Siderurgicos SA unit under the late Hugo Chavez.
The cash-strapped South American nation has six months to pay Tenaris an $87.3 million award plus around $85.5 million in interest payments, a tribunal at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) said in its decision. bit.ly/1WhIdjd (Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer)
* Catalyst Biosciences announces pricing of $18 million underwritten public offering
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017