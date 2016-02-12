(Adds context on case, background)
CARACAS Feb 12 A World Bank tribunal has issued
an arbitration award ordering Venezuela pay steelmaker Tenaris
some $172.8 million for the takeover of its Matesi
Materiales Siderurgicos SA unit, adding pressure on the
cash-squeezed country.
Venezuela has six months to pay Tenaris an $87.3 million
award plus about $85.5 million in interest payments, a tribunal
at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes (ICSID) said in its decision. (bit.ly/1WhIdjd)
Venezuela faces some 20 major arbitration awards, most
stemming from high-profile nationalizations during the
presidency of the late leftist Hugo Chavez.
It has requested various reviews or annulments of recent
ICSID decisions, which critics see as attempts to stall the
payment of fines amid a biting recession.
It was not immediately clear if the OPEC country would
contest the decision in favor of Tenaris, the world's top
producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry.
A lawyer representing the government did not respond to an
email seeking comment.
While the award adds pressure to Venezuela's finances, the
amount is well under the $789.1 million in compensation,
including pre-award interest, that Tenaris had sought.
"The tribunal recalls that whilst the claimants have
succeeded in this case in establishing an illegal expropriation,
and have secured a substantial award in their favor, they have
not been entirely successful," the ICSID decision read, adding
pre-expropriation claims were not awarded.
Tenaris acquired Matesi in 2004. Chavez took it over in
2009.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bill Trott)