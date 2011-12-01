Dec 1 Venezuela is battling more than a dozen
arbitration cases triggered by a wave of nationalizations by
President Hugo Chavez's socialist government.
Most of the proceedings are being handled by World Bank's
International Center for Settlement on Investment Disputes
(ICSID). Below are details of the main cases it's considering:
* Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) brought its case in October
2007, shortly after Venezuela took over the Cerro Negro
upgrader the U.S. company was operating in the Orinoco heavy
crude belt, as well as exploration acreage in the western La
Ceiba block.
In early 2008, Exxon asked a British court to freeze $12
billion of PDVSA's overseas assets in lieu of compensation.
Chavez threatened to cut oil exports to the United States in
retaliation, before the British court rejected the request.
* ConocoPhillips (COP.N) also brought a major case in 2007,
but is seeking $30 billion in compensation for stakes in two
Orinoco projects -- Petrozuata and Hamaca -- and two joint
venture exploration agreements in the Gulf of Paria. Venezuela
says it expects rulings in both cases by the end of 2011.
* Two cement companies, Mexico's Cemex (CMXCPO.MX)(CX.N)
and Switzerland's Holcim HOLN.VX, requested ICSID arbitration
after Chavez's government took over the industry in 2008. They
claimed a total of about $2 billion in compensation. Venezuela
said in November 2011 it had agreed to pay Cemex $600 million.
* Canadian miner Gold Reserve Inc GRZ.AGRZ.TO filed for
arbitration in late 2009 after the authorities seized its
Brisas project, which sits on one of Latin America's largest
gold veins. Canada's Vanessa Ventures has a similar claim from
2004 for a $1 billion-plus project.
* U.S.-based oil service provider Tidewater Inc (TDW.N) has
petitioned ICSID and is hoping for about $45 million in
compensation after Chavez's government expropriated the assets
of 76 service companies in May 2009.
* Universal Compression International Holdings, owned by
U.S. company Exterran Holdings Inc EXH.N, was another company
hit by the wave of oil service nationalizations in 2009. It
requested arbitration last April over $400 million in assets.
* OPIC Karimum, a subsidiary of Taiwanese state oil company
CPC Corp [CHIP.UL], filed another case last June against
Venezuela. OPIC had a minority stake in projects in the Gulf of
Paria.
* In February this year, Canadian gold miner Crystallex
International Corp KRY.TOKRY.A filed a demand for $3.8
billion, saying the Chavez government had unilaterally ended
its contract for the huge Las Cristinas project.
(Source: Reuters reports and www.worldbank.org/icsid)