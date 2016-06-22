By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, June 22 Citgo Petroleum,
the U.S. unit of Venezuela's PDVSA, will likely invest about
$400 million to $600 million to overhaul Aruba's refinery under
a 25-year lease with the Caribbean island's government, a top
PDVSA official said on Wednesday.
Citgo earlier this month signed the agreement to reactivate
the 235,000-barrel-per-day refinery, which would help process
the South American's oil producer's extra-heavy crude.
The previous operator, Valero Energy Corp, idled the
refinery in 2012 because of its low profit.
"We're eyeing investments in the refinery that would be more
or less between $400 (million) and $600 million," Jesus Luongo,
vice president of refining, trade and supply, said in an
interview on the sidelines of an oil workers' rally in support
of the leftist government of Nicolas Maduro.
PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters earlier this
month that Citgo was raising money from international banks to
fund the project.
Luongo declined to say how much Citgo was seeking.
PDVSA's finances have declined with the slump in oil prices,
but Citgo enjoyed some relief last year from higher refining
margins.
The Aruba complex could be up and running again within 1-1/2
to two years, Citgo has said.
Venezuela is also mulling building a gas pipeline from the
Paraguana peninsula northward to the Aruba refinery, Luongo
added.
Once the oil complex is up and running, PDVSA hopes to boost
processing of the OPEC nation's extra-heavy crude output from
the Orinoco Belt, whose petroleum deposits are some of the
world's largest.
"The plan is to use the refinery as an upgrader ... for the
Orinoco Belt," added Luongo, as workers waved a huge yellow,
blue and red Venezuelan flag.
"It's a refinery that looks a lot like an upgrader."
Venezuela's plan to build a new complex of upgraders, which
convert extra heavy crude into lighter crude, has been hit by
major delays.
The Caracas-based company has been increasingly importing
naphtha and crude to dilute oil produced in the Orinoco.
Luongo said he expected a very similar breakdown of imports
in the second semester compared with the first, but declined to
provide specifics on PDVSA's commercial strategy.
"The new upgrader that will come out of the Aruba refinery
will give us more flexibility with this," Luongo added.
