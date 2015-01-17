CARACAS Jan 17 Vehicle production in
recession-hit Venezuela fell 72.5 percent last year to a paltry
19,759 units, national automakers organization Cavenez said on
Saturday, the worst performance on record.
Like other private businesses in Venezuela, carmakers have
said the socialist government's currency controls have stopped
them from importing essential components due to restrictions and
delays in purchases of dollars.
Sales of new cars fell 76 percent from 2013 to just 23,707
units, Cavenez added in a report.
Automobiles are just one sector of many clamoring for the
release by President Nicolas Maduro government of more dollars
for imports. Maduro says unscrupulous businessmen exaggerate
their needs so they can flip dollars on the black market for
profit.
Venezuela operates three exchange controls: 6.3 bolivars per
dollar for preferential goods, and around 11 and 50 for other
sectors via two Central Bank mechanisms.
The dollar is trading at about 175 bolivars on the black
market, according to illegal websites that track it.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Co,
General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, the Iveco
unit of Italy's CNH Industrial NV, the Mack unit of
Sweden's Volvo and Mitsubishi Motors Corp
all operate in Venezuela.
Various carmakers have suspended or slowed output at times
due to parts shortages, labor disputes and the national economic
slowdown. Car output in Venezuela reached a record 172,418 units
in 2007.
