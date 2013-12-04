CARACAS Dec 3 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Tuesday he had proof that a massive power outage
was caused by saboteurs aiming to throw the country into chaos
before municipal elections this weekend.
The blackout on Monday night was the second major power
outage the year, plunging much of the country into darkness and
prompting accusations of government incompetence from the
opposition.
Speaking on state TV alongside Electricity Minister Jesse
Chacon and other officials, Maduro briefly showed a photo of
what appeared to be a cut conductor cable lying on the floor.
"What motive could there be for leaving a whole country
without electricity?" he said, adding that Chacon had brought
him the evidence and more details would be unveiled on
Wednesday.
"We always face these attacks by the right-wing fascists ...
they wanted to make me, as president of the republic, decree a
state of emergency and suspend the elections."
Critics of the government say lack of maintenance was likely
to blame for the outage.
Maduro said power had been restored in record time and
praised the workers involved.
"Whoever made this criminal attack wanted to leave our
Venezuela without electricity for 24 to 48 hours ... thinking
that would convince people not to continue with the revolution."
Maduro's combative rhetoric echoed his allegations in
September, when he also accused the opposition of sabotaging the
national grid to discredit him after a blackout that was one of
the worst in the OPEC nation's history.
Venezuela has experienced periodic power cuts since 2009,
although the capital, Caracas, had been spared the worst of the
outages, but it was hit by Monday night's blackout, which cut
electricity across about half the country.
Nationwide municipal elections on Sunday are seen as a test
of Maduro's political strength after he narrowly won the
presidency in April to replace his late mentor, Hugo Chavez.
Since coming to power, Maduro has accused the opposition of
plotting to assassinate him, and more recently of trying to
undermine his government and wreck the economy through
price-gouging and the hoarding of consumer goods.
Critics say the electricity problems symbolize the failure
of 15 years of socialist rule in Venezuela, a country of 29
million people with the biggest oil reserves in the world.
