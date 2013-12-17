CARACAS Dec 17 President Nicolas Maduro said on
Tuesday that saboteurs used a gun to bring down a power cable
and plunge more than half of Venezuela into darkness earlier
this month.
As well as causing chaos on the streets, the Dec. 2 blackout
sparked an immediate blame game. The government accused
right-wing foes of an attack, while opponents said the outage
was due to incompetent management of the electric grid.
"They attacked a transmission line," Maduro said in a speech
to a regional summit in Caracas, attended by several heads of
state. "The sabotage has been proven. With a gun shot, they
split a key line and left the country in the dark."
Since winning a vote to replace late leader Hugo Chavez, the
51-year-old former bus driver has made a plethora of accusations
against his foes, ranging from economic sabotage to death plots
against him and Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello.
Critics, including opposition leader Henrique Capriles, have
mocked those as lies designed to distract Venezuelans from
day-to-day problems like stuttering public services.
Maduro's intelligence chief, Miguel Rodriguez, also had
suggested that a gunman brought down the 765-megawatt
electricity cable in the Venezuelan savannah that connects about
two-thirds of the nation to the country's largest dam.
It was the second such outage there in three months.
"A good marksman can hit a three-centimeter cable from 50
meters. It's very easy," said Rodriguez, who is also interior
minister and is helping lead the investigation into the power
cut. "It was a clean cut."
Venezuela, an OPEC nation with the world's biggest oil
reserves and a population of 29 million, has been suffering
periodic electricity cuts since 2009, especially outside the
capital Caracas.
Maduro blames sabotage and wasteful use of electricity by
Venezuelans but critics say the power failures are symptomatic
of lack of investment and mismanagement within state power
company Corpoelec since Chavez's 2007 takeover of the sector.
Venezuela has a maximum generation capacity of about 28,000
megawatts and normal demand of about 18,000.
