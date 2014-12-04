Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
(Recasts with electricity minister, adds background)
CARACAS Dec 4 A blackout hit parts of the Venezuelan capital Caracas on Thursday, Electricity Minister Jesse Chacon said, adding that authorities were working to restore service.
A substation outage affected power service in the downtown area and in several neighborhoods in the east of the city, Chacon said via Twitter.
Venezuela has in recent years suffered frequent blackouts that critics attribute to insufficient investment following the 2007 nationalization of the electricity sector.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro has in some cases attributed blackouts to sabotage by his adversaries. (Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish)
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.
TORONTO, March 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday as financial stocks lost ground along with bond yields and as natural resource companies pulled back despite an uptick in commodity prices.