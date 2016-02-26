CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls with lower bond yields, cheaper oil

(Adds market participant comment, details, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3381, or 74.73 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across flatter maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, April 18 The Canadian dollar fell to a more than one-week low against a broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices slipped and bond yields fell. The loonie, as the Canadian currency is colloquially known, also lost ground versus a string of other