CARACAS, Nov 2 The president of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday that it planned no new debt issue during the rest of 2011.

"It's not in the planning right now," Rafael Ramirez, who is also Venezuela's oil minister, told reporters when asked about market expectations of a new PDVSA issue.

PDVSA has issued nearly $8 billion in dollar-denominated bonds this year of a national total of $15.2 billion of dollar-denominated bonds issued by the South American OPEC member's public sector, by far the largest amount in the region this year.

Some investors had been expecting another PDVSA issue before year end.

The PDVSA and sovereign government debt issues are intended to finance social projects that are a flagship of President Hugo Chavez's government, spur investment in the oil sector, and provide hard currency to local businesses amid tight currency controls.

Critics say Chavez and his officials are irresponsibly and unnecessarily loading Venezuelans with ever more debt, and building a war-chest ahead of the 2012 presidential election.

Over-supply is a concern among bond investors, though Venezuelan debt remains among the world's most highly-traded.

A $3 billion government issue in October surprised markets given the tenuous conditions of international markets. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G0TK] (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Jack Kimball and W Simon )