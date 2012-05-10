* To help supply central bank's Sitme forex system

* Venezuela's first issue of 2012, an election year

CARACAS May 10 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is expected to sell a $3 billion bond mainly to the central bank for use in its domestic foreign exchange system, which sells dollars to Venezuelans, sources with knowledge of the operation said on Thursday.

The long-anticipated issue, seen as imminent, would be Venezuela's first of the year and might kickstart further borrowing to help President Hugo Chavez boost public spending ahead of an October election.

One source close to the operation said the issue was primarily intended for the Central Bank to supply its Sitme exchange system, which offers dollars at a higher price than the primary but restricted currency board known as Cadivi.

"It will be a private issue between PDVSA and the Central Bank. We are waiting for the announcement," added economist Asdrubal Oliveros, who closely tracks the details of Venezuela's bond issues.

Market sources expect the paper to have a coupon of 9 percent and maturity in 2032.

The issue had been expected for earlier in the week, but it was delayed to change the conditions and make it a private transaction for state financial institutions, the sources said.

PDVSA declined to provide details and information on the timing of its next bond issue.

In recent years, PDVSA has enjoyed growing profits thanks to high global oil prices, but has also issued record amounts of debt to cover its own budget, transfers to central government, and heavy spending on welfare programs.

Sitme swaps dollar-denominated bonds through a system that provides hard currency at a rate of 5.3 bolivars to individuals and companies, whose requests for dollars at the official exchange rate of 4.3 bolivars per dollar, were not met.

It supplies less than 10 percent of dollars for imports, but has steadily increased sales to reach $40 million to $60 million per day from a historic average of $20 million per day.

Venezuela and PDVSA together issued around $17.5 billion in debt last year, with coupons that have approached 12 percent.

The country's bonds have jumped in 2012 on signs that Chavez's health may be worsening during cancer treatment, which investors believe could pave the way for a change in government that would promote more market-friendly policies. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Marianna Parraga, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne Editing by W Simon)