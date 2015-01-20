NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - Dollar-starved Venezuela will use
its US refining unit Citgo to sell US$2.5bn of new debt, as the
OPEC country tries to fend off default worries amid a steep
slide in crude oil prices.
With some US$10bn in debt payments due this year, the
country hopes to be able to lock in cheap funding as it
struggles to plug a widening financing gap.
A US$1.5bn high-yield bond and a US$1bn senior secured
five-year term loan will be sold through Citgo, the US
subsidiary of state-run oil company PDVSA, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told IFR on Tuesday.
A bank meeting for the loan tranche is scheduled for
Thursday in New York, while a roadshow for the bond portion is
expected to be announced as soon as next week, the same source
said.
If successful, the deal could provide some support for the
short end of Venezuela and PDVSA's bond curves, traders and
investors said.
But the transaction could also scupper any plans to sell off
the Citgo unit altogether, which the sovereign has been
considering for some time.
"If they get it done, there will be US$2.5bn in liquidity
going straight into PDVSA," said Marco Santamaria, a portfolio
manager at AllianceBernstein.
"At the margin that is a good thing, particularly for
short-term securities. But I think this also tells you that the
equity sale is not on the table," he said.
"Either they can't sell Citgo or they don't like the
valuation they are getting - so they have chosen to go this road
instead."
Reuters reported in December that Citgo's assets were valued
at more than US$10bn in the latest round of bidding, even though
the government appears to have given mixed signals on its
willingness to sell the unit.
By loading the company with an additional US$2.5bn in debt,
Venezuela would effectively shave the same amount off the
company's valuation and its potential sale price.
TIGHTER YIELDS
Because investors face much higher recovery prospects on
Citgo's bonds compared those issued by PDVSA or the sovereign,
the company's bonds have been trading at a fraction of the yield
demanded by investors on Venezuelan securities.
A 6.25% US$650m note issued by Citgo in July of last year
and maturing in 2022, for example, was quoted on Tuesday at a
yield of around 5.5% - a far cry from the 40% yield demanded by
investors in PDVSA's own 12.75% 2022s.
From a bond market perspective, short-dated notes issued by
PDVSA are expected to outperform other Venezuelan assets, as the
new funds raised could help the company meet most of its
US$3.5bn debt maturities, plus interest, due this year.
"If you believe there is an interest from the government to
maintain PDVSA as a working entity, then this should be
particularly beneficial for PDVSA bonds," said Santamaria.
"But all money is fungible, so you never know if they
redirect this money to other purposes."
PDVSA's 5% 2015s outperformed the rest of Venezuela's curve
on Tuesday, according to a New York-based broker, who said the
bonds traded up because of optimism that the Citgo debt sale
could cover some near-term debt maturities.
The note was last quoted at 84-50-85.50, or up a point on
the day, while other Venezuelan bonds were ending the day as
much as 1.5 points lower.
