CARACAS, Sept 11 President Nicolas Maduro said
Venezuela could meet all its obligations to bondholders, as he
sought to quell market fears that the Socialist-run country may
opt to default when $5 billion of its foreign debt falls due for
repayment next month.
Fears of a possible default had heightened, with bond yields
spiking, after the publication of an article by two
pro-opposition economists that suggested an orderly default
could ultimately help the slumping economy of a member of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
"We're prepared to meet our international obligations in
their entirety," Maduro declared on Wednesday night. "Down to
the last dollar."
Speaking at an event attended by industrialists,
Maduro criticized what he deemed an international campaign to
sully Venezuela. Like his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez,
Maduro often accuses the United States or financial speculators
of trying to ruin the self-styled socialist experiment.
Investors have been alarmed by the apparent hesitancy of
Maduro's government to make reforms needed to rehabilitate an
economy that saw annual inflation hit a fresh six-year high of
over 63 percent in August.
But bonds rallied on Thursday, soothed by Maduro's comments
the night before. The benchmark 2027 bond was
trading up 2.33 percent to 73.913 in midday trade, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
"I think the recovery reflects the fact that markets and
investors are realizing that at this stage Venezuelan
authorities have the will and capacity to pay and honour its
international commitments and that there is no intention to
default," said political risk analyst Diego Moya-Ocampos at IHS.
"SHOULD VENEZUELA DEFAULT?"
Venezuela is struggling to shore up its coffers and deal
with rampant inflation and shortages of goods ranging from
medicines to milk due to strict currency controls.
In an article published in Project Syndicate, a web portal
that carries opinion pieces on global affairs, Harvard Professor
Ricardo Hausmann, a former planning minister in the 1990s, and
Miguel Angel Santos, a Harvard researcher, argued that the
economic crisis was tantamount to Maduro's government
"defaulting" on its people.
"The fact that his administration has chosen to default on
30 million Venezuelans, rather than on Wall Street, is not a
sign of its moral rectitude," the article said. "It is a signal
of its moral bankruptcy."
Though titled "Should Venezuela Default?", the article said
such a dramatic move was improbable. Some private analysts
agreed, and reiterated that view on Thursday, including
Alejandro Grisanti with Barclays. He said Maduro's speech
"supports our constructive view on Venezuela's credit, despite
the maintenance of large distortions and imbalances."
