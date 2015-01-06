CARACAS Jan 6 Venezuelan global bonds tumbled
on Tuesday amid a continuing slide in oil prices and ongoing
concerns about the country's capacity to make debt payments.
The Global 2022 slid 4.759 points to yield
32.389 percent, while the the Global 2031 bond was
down 4.500 points to yield 28.384 percent.
The Global 2027, generally the country's most
actively traded bond, was up 0.596 point to yield 21.181.
The government on Monday tweaked the currency control system
to allow state oil company PDVSA to sell dollars at any of the
three official exchange rates, part of changes announced by
President Nicolas Maduro in December.
Many economists had expected those changes to include more
substantial reforms to the system such as a devaluation that
would leave more hard currency available to make bond payments.
It remains unclear if the government will announce further
changes to the foreign exchange system in coming weeks.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)