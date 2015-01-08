CARACAS Jan 8 Venezuela's global bonds rose on
Thursday, following sharp losses in the previous session, with
the Global 2028 bond rising 3.350 points to yield
24.550 percent.
The Global 2015 bond, which comes due in
March, was up 4.296 points to yield 29.638, while the benchmark
2027 bond was up 1.944 points to yield 23.963
percent.
Tumbling oil prices have pressured the OPEC nation's coffers
and boosted concerns of a default on foreign debt. The
government of President Nicolas Maduro has given assurances that
Venezuela will meet all of its debt commitments.
