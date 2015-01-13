CARACAS Jan 13 Bondholders have received
payment of a $70 million coupon on Venezuela's 2034 Global Bond
, three traders said on Tuesday, the country's
first foreign debt payment of 2015 amid market jitters over
possible default.
Tumbling oil prices, a contracting economy and a
dysfunctional exchange control system have left investors
worried that Venezuela might not have enough hard currency to
make debt service payments this year.
President Nicolas Maduro says the country will meet all of
its foreign debt obligations and dismisses default concerns as
the product of a right-wing smear campaign.
Three traders who work with portfolios that include the 2034
bond say their accounts had been credited with interest payments
due on the $1.5 billion issue. The traders, who work at
different firms, asked not to be identified.
International settlement bank Euroclear, which serves as an
intermediary in securities operations, as a policy does not
comment on individual transactions. Venezuela's finance
minister, who is the government's official spokesman on such
matters, was traveling with the president in Algeria.
Venezuela's debt payments pick up in the coming months, with
the 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) Global 2015
due in March.
A shortage of hard currency has crimped imports, which has
spurred shortages of consumer goods and left thousands of people
spending hours in line in search of consumer goods such as
flour, diapers and laundry detergent.
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded Venezuela's
rating to Caa3 from Caa1 to reflect deteriorating financial
conditions caused by falling oil prices.
Venezuelan bonds on average yield 2,958 basis points more
than comparable U.S. Treasury bills, according to the JPMorgan
emerging market bond index, the highest of any emerging market
nation.
(Reporting by Corina Rodriguez and Brian Ellsworth. Editing by
Andre Grenon)