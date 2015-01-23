CARACAS Jan 23 Venezuela has set aside funds to
pay a 1 billion euro bond maturing in March, the country's
finance minister, Rodolfo Marco Torres, told a group of
investors, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.
Venezuela faces the maturity of its Global 2015 bond
on March 16 amid plunging oil prices that
have weakened fiscal accounts and spurred concerns of a
sovereign debt default. President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed
default rumors as a right-wing smear campaign.
"Torres reiterated their willingness to pay and honor their
commitments," said an investor contacted by IFR who took part in
a series of meetings in Caracas organized by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
The euro-denominated bond is part of around $10 billion of
principal and interest payments the sovereign and state-owned
oil company PDVSA must service this year, IFR reported.
The communication ministry, which handles media requests on
behalf of the finance ministry, did not immediately respond to
Reuters' request for comment on the issue.
The finance minister "didn't say whether the funds would
come out of Treasury or (central bank) reserves, but he said
(the March maturity) will be paid," the investor said, according
to IFR.
"That was a loud and clear message."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)