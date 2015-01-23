CARACAS Jan 23 Venezuela has set aside funds to pay a 1 billion euro bond maturing in March, the country's finance minister, Rodolfo Marco Torres, told a group of investors, Thomson Reuters IFR reported.

Venezuela faces the maturity of its Global 2015 bond on March 16 amid plunging oil prices that have weakened fiscal accounts and spurred concerns of a sovereign debt default. President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed default rumors as a right-wing smear campaign.

"Torres reiterated their willingness to pay and honor their commitments," said an investor contacted by IFR who took part in a series of meetings in Caracas organized by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The euro-denominated bond is part of around $10 billion of principal and interest payments the sovereign and state-owned oil company PDVSA must service this year, IFR reported.

The communication ministry, which handles media requests on behalf of the finance ministry, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the issue.

The finance minister "didn't say whether the funds would come out of Treasury or (central bank) reserves, but he said (the March maturity) will be paid," the investor said, according to IFR.

"That was a loud and clear message." (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Leslie Adler)