BRIEF-Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
The oil-rich but crisis-stricken South American nation faces debt payments of nearly $3 billion in April, mostly on bonds issued by PDVSA.
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.