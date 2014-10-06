BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
CARACAS Oct 6 Venezuela has withdrawn money from its central bank reserves to start paying roughly $1.786 billion in debt, a high-ranking government source told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 14 Most Latin American currencies weakened slightly on Tuesday as traders avoided big bets ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate increase on Wednesday. A batch of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and policymaker remarks have made investors all but certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Higher U.S. rates could drain capital away from high-yielding emerging markets, weighing on their currenc
WASHINGTON, March 14 The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 major economies to work together to preserve the benefits of trade and avoid protectionism, while also urging them to reduce external imbalances and halt policies that distort global trade.