(Adds government quote, background)
By Diego Ore
CARACAS Oct 8 Venezuela said it paid around
$1.56 billion to service its Global 2014 bond and
interests on Wednesday, admonishing what it called a "perverse"
international campaign to foster default fears.
Concern over a possible default had emerged, with bond
yields spiking, after the publication last month of an article
by two economists seen close to the political opposition,
suggesting that an orderly default could ultimately help the
OPEC country's slumping economy.
"This payment, which was always planned, dismantles a
campaign launched by international financial capital's
spokespeople and media to harm the Republic's image and its
people's integrity with perverse political and economic aims,"
said a statement form the Information Ministry.
"The government of Nicolas Maduro has halted plans of
financial domination against the Republic!
#VenezuelaMustBeRespected," Information Minister Delcy Rodriguez
later tweeted.
Maduro, like his predecessor the late Hugo Chavez,
frequently attacks what he deems an elitist political opposition
and the global capitalist system for seeking to bring down
Venezuela's Socialist project.
Investors have become increasingly concerned about the
country's economy, which is widely believed to have slipped into
recession this year, and worry that Maduro is delaying reforms
needed to shore up government finances.
Venezuela has to pay over $5 billion in foreign debt this
year. The OPEC country then has to service around $4.6 billion
dollars in foreign debt and interests in 2015: roughly $5.3
billion in 2016, and roughly $5.5 billion in 2017, according to
analysts.
State-run oil company PDVSA also has major bond payments
looming.
The country's Socialist government, in power since 1999, has
never defaulted on its bonds.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Gunna Dickson)