NEW YORK, Oct 17 (IFR) - Tumbling oil prices caused
Venezuela's international bonds to slide to five-year lows this
week, re-igniting fears of a potential default for the
dollar-strapped sovereign.
The country's 9.25% 2027 notes dropped by as much as 10
points in four days to a low of 54.5 on Thursday, while some of
the most liquid notes issued by state-owned oil company PDVSA
suffered similar losses, ending up in the low 40s.
Five-year credit default swaps for the country, which is
home to the world's largest oil reserves, widened by as much as
514bp over the same period to reach 2,223bp on Thursday,
indicating a default probability of close to 80%.
While the government has reiterated its commitment to
servicing foreign obligations, a 20% slide in oil prices over
the last few months has raised questions about Venezuela's
ability to fulfil that promise.
Brent prices, which on Thursday reached a four-year low of
US$83 a barrel, are already below the breakeven threshold for a
number of oil exporters, including Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia,
Nigeria, Russia and Venezuela, according to Deutsche Bank.
The bank estimates a breakeven price of around US$160 for
Venezuela. Even after accounting for a devaluation of the
Bolivar from the current official exchange rate of 6.3 to 15.0,
that level declines only to US$117, well above current prices.
"A price of US$95 per barrel is already a stress level for
Venezuela, so this is definitely going to add some strain on the
balance sheet of PDVSA and the sovereign," said Ben Ramsey, a
Latin America analyst at JP Morgan. "But looking at their
maturity profile, I don't see a hurdle that they can't climb
over if they manage it properly and make the necessary
adjustments."
Venezuela's upcoming maturities include a US$3bn bond issue
from PDVSA coming due at the end of October and around US$4.7bn
in principal to repay in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
RESPONSE
Observers have been calling for a policy response that
includes a devaluation as well as fiscal and monetary
tightening, but political considerations are also likely to come
into play ahead of parliamentary elections next year.
"It is going to become politically difficult to continue to
manage scarcer petrodollar cashflow with current oil prices,"
said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America research at
Jefferies, who estimates the drop in oil prices has already
resulted in a US$10bn loss in annual revenues for the
government.
While there is little doubt the sovereign is walking a tight
rope between paying foreign creditors and falling behind on
domestic obligations, some believe the recent price action has
gone too far and fears of an imminent default are overblown.
"People underestimate the effect of a debt default for
Venezuela," said Arif Joshi, a portfolio manager at Lazard Asset
Management which is overweight Venezuela. "They have a more
symbiotic relationship with the international markets than
people give them credit for."
A currency devaluation, the terming out of short-term debt
maturities and a more consistent engagement with foreign
creditors are some of the actions Venezuela could take in the
short term to get back on track, said Joshi.
"Venezuela knows what tools they need to adjust and it is
clear that they need to make those adjustments over the next
three months or so," he said.
Others feel less optimistic about the government's resolve
and appear more concerned about the country's diminishing
ability to pay.
"Our concern is the country's capacity to service their debt
under the current policy regime and that concern has become more
acute over the last 18 months," said Matt Ryan, a portfolio
manager at Boston-based MFS, which has been underweight the
country since the beginning of the year.
"Venezuela has not been willing to implement a substantial
devaluation of its currency, or the necessary fiscal and
monetary adjustments that must accompany a devaluation," said
Ryan. "I am not too confident that they will do it now."
