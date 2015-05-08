BRASILIA May 7 Brazil urged Venezuela's
government on Thursday to set a date for a parliamentary
election as soon as possible, stepping up pressure on its
leftist ally and neighbor to resolve a simmering political
crisis.
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said he met with
Venezuelan government officials this week and told them a date
must be set quickly for the National Assembly election that is
meant to be held before the end of the year.
"I insisted that elections should be called as soon as
possible and held within the legal time frame," Vieira said at a
news conference.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's opponents see the
parliamentary election as a chance to capitalize on widespread
discontent over a deepening economic crisis and advance towards
ending more than 15 years of socialist rule.
Surveys show Venezuela's opposition leading in projections
of voters' intentions and Maduro's popularity has slipped since
he took office two years ago after the death of Hugo Chavez.
Dates for internal party primaries have been set, but the
lack of a date for the parliamentary vote has led some
opposition politicians to doubt whether the election will be
held at all.
Vieira spoke to reporters after the wives of Venezuela's two
most prominent jailed opposition leaders visited Congress and
were applauded by lawmakers, including members of parties in
President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition.
Rousseff and her Workers' Party have faced increasing
criticism for maintaining close ties to Maduro. Brazil's Senate
on Tuesday passed a resolution criticizing Maduro's government
for arbitrarily imprisoning opponents.
"A nation like Brazil that has a president who was once a
political prisoner cannot keep silent when it sees a neighboring
country keep almost 90 political prisoners," said Aecio Neves,
leader of Brazil's centrist PSDB opposition party.
"It is time the Brazilian government acted in defense of
democracy in Venezuela," he said at a meeting with Mitzy de
Ledezma and Lilian Tintori, wives of the jailed Venezuelan
opposition leaders.
Rousseff did not agree to meet with them but sent a letter
in which she said Brazil was "tirelessly" seeking a peaceful
resolution to Venezuela's political crisis.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)