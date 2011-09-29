* Costs spiral at delayed Abreu e Lima refinery

CARACAS, Sept 29 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez accused Brazil's Petrobras ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) of dragging its feet over a multi-billion dollar refinery project that he said had become a "stone in the shoe" of bilateral relations.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA has a 40 percent stake in the 230,000 barrel per day Abreu e Lima facility being built in northeastern Brazil. But wrangling over the project's terms has delayed a final agreement on Venezuela's participation.

A Petrobras executive said in August that PDVSA must provide cash and loan guarantees by the end of November or quit the partnership and reimburse the Brazilian company for its share of the construction work done to date. [ID:nN1E77G1LI]

"To me it's inexplicable ... I think there are some sectors or actors in Petrobras who don't want the deal. I'm convinced of it, and I have it on my agenda to speak to the president, my dear Dilma (Rousseff)," Chavez said.

Petrobras has said it will proceed alone and complete the refinery, which is on the coast near Recife, if PDVSA fails to meet its commitments. [ID:nRIA002098]

The projected cost of Abreu e Lima has spiraled to almost $13 billion, from $4 billion when plans were unveiled in 2005.

Chavez said PDVSA had no problem stumping up its share.

"We have the cash on hand ... they say Chavez won't pay, Venezuela won't pay. That is not the truth," the president told reporters at the Miraflores palace in Caracas.

"If it's not one thing, it's another, or another, or another. They pull things out of their sleeves ... but it is Petrobras, not Dilma's government," he said, adding that the issue was the "black sheep" of their bilateral ties.

"It is like a pebble in the shoe," Chavez said. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Writing by Daniel Wallis;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)