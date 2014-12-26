CARACAS Dec 26 President Nicolas Maduro named
powerful Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez to a new post as envoy
to the United Nations on Friday, saying the appointment would
strengthen Venezuela's voice on the world body's Security
Council from Jan. 1.
Venezuela's socialist government sees its imminent two-year
seat on the Security Council as a chance to raise its
international profile and counteract U.S. global influence.
Ramirez, a long-time former energy minister and head of
state oil company PDVSA, has headed the Foreign Ministry since
September and has continued to be Venezuela's representative at
the oil producers' cartel OPEC.
Former Information Minister Delcy Rodriguez, a lawyer who
stepped down from that post in October, will take over at the
Foreign Ministry, the president said.
Ramirez's appointment to the U.N. post likely will be
interpreted by government opponents as a further demotion for
one of the most powerful men in Venezuela.
He was moved from the twin oil posts and another position as
vice president for the economy after proposing reforms - such as
a unified currency rate and a rise in gasoline prices - that did
not win approval.
Maduro, who made the announcement via Twitter, stressed
that Ramirez's move was a direct result of Venezuela's imminent
heightened status at the United Nations.
"We believe in a multipolar and multicentric world, and from
the U.N. Security Council we are going to fight for a new
21st-century world," said Maduro, who became president last year
after Hugo Chavez died of cancer.
"With Chavez's Bolivarian vision, we are going to fulfill
our task of defending the right to peace and sovereignty for the
peoples of the world," he added, in a reference to Chavez's
inspiration, the Venezuela independence hero Simon Bolivar.
Foreign foes of the Maduro government, particularly U.S.
Republican politicians, say Venezuela should never have been
awarded a U.N. Security Council seat given this year's
repression of opposition-led street protest.
Maduro termed the protests - which sparked violence killing
43 people, including demonstrators, government supporters and
security officials - a U.S.-fanned coup attempt.
Venezuela was elected to the U.N. Security Council in
October by the 193-member General Assembly with 181 votes.
Malaysia, Angola, New Zealand and Spain were also elected to the
Security Council.
Chavez's daughter, Maria Gabriela Chavez, is Venezuela's
deputy ambassador to the United Nations.
It was unclear if Ramirez would continue to exercise his
OPEC role from his new U.N. position. "I accept with
revolutionary discipline President Maduro's decision," Ramirez
tweeted. "From any place or position that the revolution
decides, I will battle to defend our fatherland with honesty and
firmness."
