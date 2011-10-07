* Russian firm to work with PDVSA in heavy crude region
* Last of three Carabobo blocks to be awarded
CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA said on Friday it would partner with Russia's top oil
producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) to work in the Carabobo 2 block in
the southern Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.
Carabobo 2 had been one of the last major ventures to be
awarded in the Orinoco, where the South American OPEC member is
pinning hopes for future production increases.
"A cooperation agreement was signed between Russia's state
oil company Rosneft and PDVSA as sole partners to work in the
Carabobo 2 field," a PDVSA statement said.
It gave no more details.
Two other Carabobo blocks were auctioned to foreign
companies last year, creating joint ventures with state oil
firm PDVSA and paving the way for billions of dollars of
foreign finance in one of the world's largest crude reserves.
The three Carabobo projects have similar surface areas
containing some 128 billion barrels of oil, Venezuela says.
The government believes about 26 billion barrels are
recoverable. The projects are each slated to produce 400,000
barrels per day (bpd). Each project will include the
construction of a heavy crude upgrader that can turn 200,000
bpd of tar-like Orinoco oil into lighter and more valuable
synthetic crude.
The remaining 200,000 bpd will be blended with lighter oil
to yield an intermediate grade, officials say.
