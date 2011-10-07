* Russian firm to work with PDVSA in heavy crude region

* Last of three Carabobo blocks to be awarded

CARACAS Oct 7 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Friday it would partner with Russia's top oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) to work in the Carabobo 2 block in the southern Orinoco extra heavy crude belt.

Carabobo 2 had been one of the last major ventures to be awarded in the Orinoco, where the South American OPEC member is pinning hopes for future production increases.

"A cooperation agreement was signed between Russia's state oil company Rosneft and PDVSA as sole partners to work in the Carabobo 2 field," a PDVSA statement said.

It gave no more details.

Two other Carabobo blocks were auctioned to foreign companies last year, creating joint ventures with state oil firm PDVSA and paving the way for billions of dollars of foreign finance in one of the world's largest crude reserves.

The three Carabobo projects have similar surface areas containing some 128 billion barrels of oil, Venezuela says.

The government believes about 26 billion barrels are recoverable. The projects are each slated to produce 400,000 barrels per day (bpd). Each project will include the construction of a heavy crude upgrader that can turn 200,000 bpd of tar-like Orinoco oil into lighter and more valuable synthetic crude.

The remaining 200,000 bpd will be blended with lighter oil to yield an intermediate grade, officials say.

