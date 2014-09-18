(Adds comments by cartoonist, background on country and
newspaper)
By Andrew Cawthorne and Corina Pons
CARACAS, Sept 18 A Venezuelan cartoonist said
she was fired from her newspaper for a caricature that used the
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez's signature to satirize the
state of healthcare.
"I was informed of my sacking from El Universal over this
caricature and my awkward attitude over graphic satire," veteran
cartoonist Rayma Suprani said via Twitter late on Wednesday.
There was no confirmation from the newspaper.
The cartoon, which ran on El Universal's editorial page on
Wednesday, showed a normal-looking electrocardiogram under the
heading "health" with another one merging Chavez's signature
into a flat-lining heartbeat line under a title "health in
Venezuela."
The cartoon touched on two hugely sensitive subjects in
Venezuela: the legacy of Chavez, the former president who ruled
for 14 years before his death from cancer in 2013, and the
socialist government's management of the health system.
Supporters say Chavez transformed healthcare for the poor
via popular programs like "Barrio Adentro" (Inside the
Neighborhood) which set up a network of small health clinics
staffed by Cuban medics that offered free treatment.
Opposition supporters often acknowledge welfare advances
under Chavez, but say they were patchy, and are highly critical
of shortages of medicine and equipment due to Venezuela's
economic crisis.
One opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, paid public
tribute to Rayma after the caricature affair and used it to take
a jab at Chavez's successor, President Nicolas Maduro.
"You have masses of talent and the admiration of thousands -
just what those in power lack," he said on Twitter.
El Universal's traditionally virulent anti-government line
has softened under new ownership this year, though critical
stories and opinions still appear.
El Universal representatives were unavailable for comment on
Thursday. One newspaper employee, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the cartoonist was fired because her work had
increasingly annoyed her bosses.
Maduro administration officials say the plethora of
criticism still published in plenty of prominent newspapers,
especially the pro-opposition Tal Cual and El Nacional, disprove
accusations there is a growing risk to freedom of expression.
But Suprani was scathing.
"My immediate boss called me and told me he didn't like my
caricature and I was out," she told local radio. "We've become a
country where if you say things, have your own criteria and try
to provoke reflection, it's not well-viewed."
Despite the saga, El Universal, one of Venezuela's main
dailies, was this week running a national competition to
encourage budding new cartoonists.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Matthew Lewis)