CARACAS Dec 4 A reform to Venezuela's central
bank law will allow the country to hold international reserves
in a broader range of currencies than before as well as in
diamonds and precious metals.
Reserves can include currency "that is used for accounting
and payment of commitments assumed by the Republic," according
to the Official Gazette circulating on Thursday.
The change may help the OPEC nation shore up its tumbling
international reserves by allowing it to include loans from
China that are denominated in renminbi. Finance Minister Rodolfo
Marco this week traveled to China to discuss financing deals.
Reserves last month hit an 11-year-low due to tumbling oil
prices and capital flight driven by an exchange control
system that heavily overvalues the country's bolivar currency.
Venezuela used a $4 billion loan from China to bolster
reserves, though these then fell again and currently stand at
roughly $21.7 billion, according to the central bank website.
The bank will now also be able to hold reserves in diamonds
and precious metals other than gold, which already makes up the
majority of its reserves.
While the latest tweaks may bolster reserves, they are a far
cry from the major domestic reforms recommended by most
analysts, such as hiking the price of the world's cheapest
gasoline and working towards unifying the Byzantine currency
controls system.
But President Nicolas Maduro appears to have shied away from
the unpopular measures amid floundering approval levels and
ahead of key parliamentary elections next year.
