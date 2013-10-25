CARACAS Oct 25 Venezuela's central bank said on
Friday it was raising the reserve amount that banks must deposit
with the institution as part of its efforts to combat high
inflation and a rapid expansion in monetary liquidity.
Annual inflation in the OPEC nation hit almost 50 percent in
September, while consumer prices rose 4.4 percent
month-on-month. The government has set an inflation target for
next year of between 26 percent and 28 percent.
The central bank said it was raising the reserve amount for
other banks to 19 percent, from 17 percent previously, on funds
registered before Oct. 18. Funds registered after that date will
be subject to a higher reserve requirement, of 22 percent.
"With these reserve measures, the central bank will ensure a
moderation in the pace of monetary expansion in both the short-
and medium-term," the bank said in a statement.
President Nicolas Maduro's government faces economic
challenges ranging from slowing growth to soaring prices and
stubborn shortages of some consumer goods.
His administration blames inflation on unscrupulous
merchants arbitrarily raising prices of goods and services.
The opposition says his socialist policies, inherited from
his predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez, have scared away
investors, while a decade of currency controls has led to a
shortage of hard currency for businesses in the import-dependent
country.