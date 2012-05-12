* Photos show smiling Chavez at airport
* Doubts persist over his condition as vote looms
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, May 11 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
headed home on Friday after a series of cancer radiation
treatments in Cuba to a nation fretting over his health five
months before a presidential election.
Photos issued by the Venezuelan government showed Chavez
smiling as he bade farewell to Cuban President Raul Castro at
the airport before boarding the flight back on Friday evening.
But the images, showing Chavez from the waist up dressed in
loose-fitting sports clothes, gave few clues to the real state
of health of a man only seen once in public in the last month.
"I'm on the plane, on the runway of 'Jose Marti' airport.
Heading for the Venezuelan fatherland. With more optimism than
ever! We will live and we will conquer!" Chavez said in a
message on Twitter.
The official line is that Chavez has been out of the public
limelight due to the effects of radiation treatment, but is on
the road to recovery and will soon begin his re-election
campaign ahead of the Oct. 7 vote.
VENEZUELA 'PARALYZED'
But there are fears, stoked by leaks from pro-opposition
journalists citing sources in Chavez's medical team, that his
condition may have turned grave.
The implications of that are enormous for the South American
OPEC member nation that Chavez has dominated for the last 13
years without grooming a successor.
Rumors are flying of a nascent succession struggle among his
closest allies. Opposition presidential candidate Henrique
Capriles is struggling to win public attention amid the national
obsession over Chavez's condition.
Critics say the nation is in paralysis.
"He is a president who never delegates anything. Even the
most mundane, daily decision in a ministry, people don't dare
take decisions if they think they don't have the president's
blessing," Capriles ally Maria Corina Machado told Reuters.
"This is a country that is practically paralyzed."
Chavez's condition remains a state secret, with few details
divulged beyond the fact he has had three operations in a year
to remove two malignant tumors in his pelvic region.
The Venezuelan president declared himself "completely cured"
at the end of 2011, only to acknowledge a recurrence of cancer
early this year. That has fed skepticism and speculation among
Venezuelans over Chavez's future.
The wider region is also watching the saga closely.
Communist-run Cuba depends on subsidized Venezuelan oil to
keep its ailing economy afloat, while the United States has long
viewed Chavez as its principal foe in the region.
(Additional reporting Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Stacey Joyce)