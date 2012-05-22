* Chavez makes third public appearance since mid-April
* Leads cabinet meeting in live television broadcast
CARACAS May 22 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
reappeared on Tuesday in a live television broadcast, the first
time he has been seen in public view since returning from cancer
treatment in Cuba almost two weeks ago.
Chavez spoke in a strong voice and did not appear tired
during the broadcast.
Chavez's uncharacteristic disappearances have become longer
and more frequent this year. They have fueled speculation his
condition has worsened and may complicate a re-election bid in
October.
Chavez cracked jokes with government ministers during
Tuesday's broadcast and reiterated his plans to register his
candidacy for an Oct. 7 election next month as set out by the
country's electoral commission.
"The defeat that we're going to deal to the opposition will
be unprecedented," Chavez said on the broadcast.
It was only Chavez's third appearance in public since
mid-April. He called state television twice in recent days but
it was his first public speech since he returned from Cuba after
completing radiotherapy sessions on May 11.
The official line in recent weeks has been that Chavez was
out of the public limelight to ensure he gets sufficient rest,
but is on the road to recovery and will soon begin his
re-election campaign ahead of the Oct. 7 vote.
His appearance on Tuesday could help dampen speculation,
stoked by leaks from pro-opposition journalists, that his
condition may be grave.
The implications of that would be enormous for the South
American OPEC member nation that Chavez has dominated for the
last 13 years without grooming a successor.
