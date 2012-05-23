* Chavez makes third public appearance since mid-April
CARACAS May 22 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
reappeared on Tuesday in a live television broadcast, the first
time he has been seen in public view since returning from cancer
treatment in Cuba almost two weeks ago.
Chavez spoke in a strong voice and did not appear tired
during the broadcast, which lasted more than two hours. He made
no reference to his health, of which few details are known.
The socialist leader's uncharacteristic disappearances have
become longer and more frequent this year. They have fueled
speculation his condition has worsened and may complicate a
re-election bid in October.
Chavez, 57, cracked jokes with government ministers during
Tuesday's broadcast and repeated his plans to register his
candidacy for the Oct. 7 election next month as set out by the
country's electoral commission.
"The defeat that we're going to deal to the opposition will
be unprecedented," Chavez said.
"It's part of our challenge to move to a new phase," he
said, adding that his government would strive for annual
economic growth of 8 percent and single-digit inflation if
elected for another six-year term.
Consumer prices rose 27.6 percent in the South American
country last year, one of the world's highest rates.
It was only Chavez's third appearance in public since
mid-April. He called state television twice in recent days but
Tuesday's speech was his first in public since he returned from
Cuba after completing radiotherapy sessions on May 11.
The official line in recent weeks has been that Chavez was
out of the public limelight to ensure he gets sufficient rest,
but is on the road to recovery and will soon begin his
re-election campaign.
His appearance on Tuesday could help dampen speculation,
stoked by leaks from pro-opposition journalists, that his
condition may be grave.
Most opinion polls give the former soldier a lead over
opposition challenger Henrique Capriles, a young governor who
pledges to install a Brazilian-style, center-left government.
Capriles said Chavez appeared on television in an attempt
"to undermine, intimidate and cause fear."
"We're sure that on Oct. 7 people will choose peace and the
future, not the past that this government represents," Capriles
said.
