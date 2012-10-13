CARACAS Oct 13 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
shuffled his cabinet on Saturday then announced the changes from
his Twitter account, days after winning a re-election bid that
could extend his rule to nearly two decades.
Chavez on Sunday beat opposition challenger Henrique
Capriles by a resounding 11 percentage points, giving him a
third six-year term to continue his self-styled socialist
revolution in the South American OPEC nation.
He named General Nestor Reverol, who has led Venezuela's
anti-drugs agency, as the new interior minister. That post is
key to addressing the violent crime that is the top complaint of
Venezuelans of all social classes.
The shuffle also put new faces in the environment and
communications ministries.
He ended several tweets with the phrase "efficiency or
nothing," reflecting efforts to address complaints about
stifling bureaucracy and half-finished infrastructure projects
that at times dogged him on the campaign trail.
He has tapped several key allies to run in elections for
state governors in December in efforts to win back states now
controlled by the opposition.
Chavez, 58, on Wednesday named Foreign Minister Nicolas
Maduro as vice president. Maduro has been seen as a possible
successor to the flamboyant socialist leader since his cancer
diagnosis in mid-2011.
Chavez insists he is fully recovered from the disease, but
doctors say a relapse cannot be ruled out.