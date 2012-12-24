(Corrects name in paragraphs 12 and 13 to Jose Vicente Haro
CARACAS, Dec 22 Venezuela will not call fresh
elections if Hugo Chavez's cancer prevents him from taking
office by Jan. 10, the head of Congress said on Saturday,
despite a constitutional mandate that the swearing-in take place
on that date.
Chavez is recovering in Cuba from a six-hour cancer
operation that followed his October re-election. The socialist
leader has not been heard from for nearly two weeks, raising
doubts as to whether he will be fit to continue governing.
Opposition leaders may pounce on the issue of the
swearing-in date to demand that authorities call fresh elections
because of Chavez's apparently critical state of health due to
an undisclosed type of cancer in the pelvic region.
A constitutional dispute over succession could lead to a
messy transition toward a post-Chavez era in the South American
nation with the world's largest oil reserves.
"Since Chavez might not be here in on Jan. 10, (the
opposition) hopes the National Assembly will call elections
within 30 days. They're wrong. Dead wrong," said Diosdado
Cabello, the National Assembly's president and one of Chavez's
closest allies, during a ceremony to swear in a recently elected
governor.
"That's not going to happen because our president is named
Hugo Chavez, he was reelected and is in the hearts of all
Venezuelans."
He suggested Chavez may need more time to recover from his
surgery. Officials in recent weeks have recognized his condition
was serious, and the garrulous leader's unusual silence has
built up alarm even among supporters.
The constitution says "the elected candidate will assume the
Presidency of the Republic on January 10th of the first year of
their constitutional term, via swearing-in by the National
Assembly."
It says new elections are to be called if the National
Assembly determines a "complete absence" of the president
because of death, physical or mental impairment or abandoning
the job.
The opposition believes it would have a better shot against
Chavez's anointed successor, Vice President Nicolas Maduro, than
against the charismatic former soldier who for 14 years has been
nearly invincible at the ballot box.
Chavez allies want to avoid a public debate over the
president's health because his cancer has been treated as a
state secret. His treatment in communist Cuba has helped keep
his condition under wraps, and the Venezuelan government has
given only terse and cryptic statements about his post-operation
recovery.
Constitutional lawyer Jose Vicente Haro said he expects the
Supreme Court, which is controlled by Chavez allies, will rule
that Chavez may extend his existing term without having to be
sworn in with the expectation that he will eventually recover.
"What they are doing is taking the debate over succession
from the National Assembly, which is where it belongs, and
moving it to the Supreme Court where behind closed doors they
can decide the next steps are," said Haro, a Chavez critic and
constitutional law professor as the Universidad Catholic Andres
Bellow.
Chavez has vastly expanded presidential powers and built a
near-cult following among millions of poor Venezuelans, who love
his feisty language and oil-financed social welfare projects.
Opposition leaders are smarting from this month's governors
elections in which Chavez allies won 20 of 23 states. They are
trying to keep attention focused on day-to-day problems from
rampant crime to power outages.
