By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS, Jan 1 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez
is aware that his condition is complicated following a fourth
cancer operation in Cuba, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said on
Tuesday, as the OPEC nation watches for clues to the socialist
leader's health.
Maduro said he was returning to Venezuela after spending
several days alongside Chavez and members of the president's
family. That may help squelch rumors his visit was a sign that
the former soldier was near death.
"During these days I was able to see him twice and speak
with him," Maduro said during an interview from Havana with
regional television network Telesur. "He is completely conscious
of the complexity of his post-operative state and he expressly
asked us keep the people informed."
Maduro, who Chavez last month designated as his successor,
said the president had grasped his hand "with immense strength"
as they spoke, and asked him about the state of the economy and
the swearing-in of newly elected governors.
"After staying in Havana to accompany the family members, we
are returning to Caracas tomorrow (Jan. 2) to continue our
work," said Maduro, who visited Chavez with his wife, Attorney
General Cilia Flores.
The president suffered unexpected bleeding as result of the
complex, six-hour operation on his pelvic region Dec. 11, and
later had to fight off a respiratory infection.
On Sunday, Maduro had said the 58-year-old Chavez was
suffering a third set of complications as a result of the
respiratory problem.
Chavez's son-in-law, who also serves as science minister, on
Monday said the president was in stable condition and urged
Venezuelans to ignore rumors of his impending death.
Chavez has never said what type of cancer he has.
His death or resignation due to illness would roil politics
in Venezuela, where his personalized brand of oil-financed
socialism has made him a hero to the poor majority but a nemesis
to critics who call him a dictator.
If Chavez stepped down, new elections would be called within
30 days. Maduro would be the ruling Socialist Party candidate.
Chavez's condition is also being watched closely by Latin
American countries that have benefited from his generous
assistance, as well as Wall Street investors who are drawn to
Venezuela's lucrative and heavily traded bonds.
He is due to be sworn in again in Venezuela on Jan. 10 after
winning re-election in October. But Socialist Party officials
have suggested the ceremony could be delayed if he were unable
to return in time.
Opposition leaders say postponing it would show Chavez is
not fit to govern and that new elections should be held to
choose his replacement.