BRIEF-Lumenpulse Group reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
(Corrects date of inauguration to Jan. 10 in first paragraph)
CARACAS Jan 9 The head of Venezuela's Supreme Court said on Wednesday the postponement of Hugo Chavez's planned Jan. 10 inauguration for a new presidential term was constitutionally legitimate.
Luisa Morales, the court's president, gave the judgment at a news conference, saying no new swearing-in was necessary and Chavez remained Venezuela's president, with Nicolas Maduro also continuing in his role as vice-president.
Chavez's recovery after cancer surgery in Cuba means he will not be able to attend the scheduled Jan. 10 ceremony. Chavez, 58, has not been seen nor heard from him almost a month. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea, Writing by Daniel Wallis, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jackie Frank)
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
* Fairmount Santrol announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Cellcom Israel announces Israeli antitrust commissioner approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with Electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: