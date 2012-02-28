* Vice president says lesion removed, no organs affected
By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, Feb 28 Surgeons removed a lesion
from Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's pelvis and the socialist
leader is in "good physical condition" after the operation, his
vice president said on Tuesday.
Chavez, 57, had new surgery in Cuba despite his previous
insistence that he had been cured of cancer after two procedures
by doctors in Havana last year.
The latest health setback has fueled fresh doubts about
Chavez's health, his ability to campaign for re-election in
October and his fitness to govern the South American nation for
another six-year term if he wins.
"President Chavez is in good physical condition. ... The
pelvic lesion was extracted completely along with the
surrounding tissue," Vice President Elias Jaua told Venezuela's
parliament in Caracas, smiling as jubilant supporters applauded
and chanted "Chavez will not leave!"
"There were no complications relating to his local organs.
... He is recovering correctly," Jaua added, saying tests would
be carried out on the extracted tissue in the coming hours to
determine whether the lesion had been malignant.
The vice president did not say what type of cancer Chavez
has been fighting. Jaua did not mention any possible follow-up
treatment, and did not say when Chavez would return home.
One medical source close to the team that had been treating
the Chavez in Venezuela said the surgery on Monday night at
Havana's closely guarded Cimeq Hospital had lasted 90 minutes.
Before departing Venezuela on Friday, Chavez said he would
need surgery on a probably malignant lesion found in his pelvis,
where a large cancerous tumor was removed in June. He has also
said he might need radiation treatment after the new operation,
raising the prospect of another lengthy convalescence.
"President Chavez appreciates, from his heart, the warm
support he has received from the Venezuelan people, as well as
the countless expressions of solidarity from men and women all
over the world," Jaua said.
Sunil Daryanani, an oncologist at the Hospital de Clínicas
Caracas, said the vice president presented a positive scenario,
but that many details remained unknown.
"We have to wait for the pathology results to see what they
found, which should take three to five days," he said, adding
that a patient's recuperation time for the procedure that Jaua
described would normally be a week to 10 days.
Chavez traveled to Cuba for treatment because the
communist-led Caribbean island's former president, Fidel Castro,
is a close friend and his main political mentor.
According to Chavez, it was Castro who broke the news to him
by his hospital bed that he had cancer last June. Chavez has
since returned for chemotherapy sessions and medical tests in
Cuba, where he is guaranteed privacy and tight security.
RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN
Chavez's health could hobble his re-election campaign, when
he would normally want to crisscross the country during the
run-up to the Oct. 7 vote.
He faces opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, a
39-year-old state governor who hopes to woo former Chavez voters
with a promise of a Brazilian-style "modern left" government.
Before the announcement that he would need more surgery,
opinion polls showed Venezuelans broadly split - a third
pro-Chavez, a third pro-opposition and a third undecided.
But the polls indicate Chavez might have a slight edge in
voter enthusiasm - attributed to his popularity among the poor
and an increase in welfare spending for the most needy.
While Chavez may get a "sympathy bump" in the polls in the
weeks ahead, voter perceptions of weakness - particularly in
contrast with Capriles' youthful image - could offset that.
Chavez's latest health problems have pushed the OPEC
nation's widely traded bonds higher on investor hopes for a more
market-friendly government in the future.
Chavez has avoided grooming a successor and has dominated
the political stage himself since his first election win in
1998, so rumors abound as to who from his inner circle could
take over if he were to be incapacitated.
None of his closest supporters share his man-of-the-people
charisma, or the political and rhetorical talents that have
forged his close connection with Venezuela's poor majority.
The opposition has called on Chavez to name a temporary
replacement during his recovery, but that is unlikely given that
he chose to govern from his hospital bed in Havana during his
extended absences last year.
Venezuelans are talking about little else than Chavez's
health. Some still suspect he may have even invented the cancer
to draw sympathy and create the image of a conquering return to
fitness, while others speculate he could die within months.
Supporters have been holding vigils for him around the
nation. State media has been awash with goodwill messages and
old footage of a young and vigorous Chavez.
(Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga and Eyanir Chinea;
Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christopher Wilson Dunham)