By Daniel Wallis
CARACAS, April 7 President Hugo Chavez hiked
Venezuela's minimum wage by almost a third on Saturday as the
ailing socialist leader aimed to solidify his political base
among the poor and win re-election in October.
Chavez is flying back and forth for cancer treatment in
Cuba, fueling doubts about his future and removing himself from
the daily political debate as his rival, state Governor Henrique
Capriles, pushes ahead with a national campaign tour.
But the 57-year-old president has managed to maintain a
strong lead over the opposition candidate in most recent opinion
polls, based on his enduring emotional connection with
Venezuela's poor majority - and heavy state spending.
"In the 1980s and 90s, the minimum wage was basically
frozen, then inflation went through the roof ... we've been
working on this for several weeks," Chavez said, unveiling the
pay hike during a televised cabinet meeting hours before leaving
for Havana and a third round of radiation therapy.
Ahead of the Oct. 7 presidential election, his government
has launched many projects, or "missions," including one that
aims to build hundreds of thousands of homes, and others that
provide cash handouts to the elderly and to poor families with
children.
The 32.25 percent pay increase will take effect in two
stages, on May 1 and Sept 1, and will bring the minimum monthly
wage to about $475 at the official exchange rate.
Looking reasonably well and speaking with a strong voice,
Chavez said almost 4 million workers would benefit.
SUPPORT FOR ASSAD
Very little is known about Chavez's condition, including
what type of cancer he is suffering. He has undergone three
operations in less than a year and says he is recovering well,
but rumors persist that he is more ill than has been admitted.
During an emotional speech at a pre-Easter Mass on Thursday
with his family looking on from the congregation, the president
wept and called on God to spare his life.
Given that Chavez is out of the Venezuela for several days
each week at the moment, he appears to be at pains to show that
he remains in full control of the government and is working hard
ahead of the vote on Oct. 7.
Ahead of Saturday night's cabinet meeting, details were
published of three phone calls he held with two fellow leftist
leaders, Bolivian President Evo Morales and Ecuador's President
Rafael Correa, and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad.
It said Chavez and Assad discussed what was happening in
Syria, "especially the successful way the Syrian government had
contained armed terrorist gangs ... which were seeking in vain
to impede the advance of political reforms pushed forward by the
Assad government."
Capriles has said that if he wins the election he will
prioritize relationships with countries in the Americas and
"democratic" nations, as opposed to Chavez's ties with
politically-allied governments that are often far away and have
questionable human rights records, such as Iran or Belarus.
Venezuela's opposition sees the 39-year-old Miranda state
governor as its best hope of ending Chavez's 13 years in power.
Surveys show that millions of Venezuelans remain undecided.
Chavez joked with his ministers on Saturday that some in the
opposition ranks were talking excitedly about a tied race ahead
of the ballot, after one poll last month gave the president just
a single percentage point lead over Capriles.
"Dead heat?" he laughed. "We're delivering a knockout blow!"
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Paul Simao)