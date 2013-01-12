* Just back from Cuba, brother says president recovering
By Andrew Cawthorne and Diego Ore
CARACAS, Jan 12 Venezuela's cancer-stricken
President Hugo Chavez is recovering in Cuba and is not in a coma
as some have rumored a month after surgery, his brother, Adan
Chavez, said after a visit to Havana.
The 58-year-old socialist leader has not been seen or heard
from since his Dec. 11 cancer surgery - his fourth such
operation after the disease was detected in his pelvic area in
mid-2011 - leaving Venezuela in a state of national suspense.
But older brother Adan Chavez, who is governor of the
family's home state of Barinas, said the president was improving
daily, according to a press release on Saturday from his office.
"The head of state continues to assimilate treatment well
and his recovery is advancing daily," read the statement.
"Information on social networks and in other places, saying
the president is in a coma and his family are discussing the
supposed disconnection of life support equipment, are totally
false," it added.
Chavez missed his own inauguration into a new, six-year term
last week, though Venezuela's top court ruled that he remains in
power and Vice President Nicolas Maduro can deputize until there
is clarity over the president's condition.
The rumors were stoked when Chavez did not send a message to
Thursday's pro-government rally. the day he was supposed to be
sworn in. And unlike past trips to Cuba for medical treatment,
no images have been released of him.
Peruvian and Argentine Presidents Ollanta Humala and
Cristina Fernandez, both friends of Chavez, visited Cuba this
week. Humala left apparently without seeing him, while Fernandez
arrived wanting to visit him but has not confirmed that yet.
The saga has enormous stakes for Venezuela, a nation of 29
million people with the world's largest oil reserves, as well as
for the wider region. Cuba and a handful of other leftist-rule
nations depend on Chavez's economic aid.
"DEAD OR ALIVE"?
Adan Chavez, a physicist by profession who has been a
political mentor for his brother and is viewed by Venezuelans as
a hardliner, said foreign media were in league with local
opposition activists to promote lies about the president.
"We know this is part of a dirty war by the necrophilic
opposition," he was quoted as saying. "We are sure that with the
support of God, science and the people, our president will
triumph in this new battle."
Venezuela's opposition leaders are furious at what they see
as a Cuban-inspired manipulation of the constitution by Maduro
and other top "Chavista" figures aimed at preventing the naming
of a caretaker president due to Chavez's absence.
Should Chavez die or have to step down, a new election would
be called and would likely pit Maduro against opposition leader
Henrique Capriles, the 40-year-old governor of Miranda state.
He and other mainstream opposition leaders have criticized
secrecy over Chavez's condition but have taken a wait-and-see
attitude, preferring to prepare behind the scenes for a possible
new vote.
There have, though, been some small protests by students,
none numbering more than several hundred people. A handful of
people were injured in Tachira state on Friday, local media
said, when protesting students clashed with police.
"Who knows if Chavez is alive or dead? They don't say
clearly if he is breathing, if he can talk or not," one
22-year-old university student, Daniella Contreras, said at a
protest meeting in Caracas on Saturday.
"They should send a medical committee to Havana to confirm
if the president is still capable of governing."
The government has been giving regular but terse updates on
Chavez's condition, the latest being that he is struggling with
a severe lung infection after the operation.
Perhaps more than anything, the silence from the normally
garrulous leader famous for his lengthy diatribes has led many
Venezuelans to conclude his 14-year rule is ending.
Venezuela's most prominent female opposition activist,
right-wing legislator Maria Corina Machado, told Saturday's
gathering of about 400 protesters the government was now
illegitimate.
"We are in the terrible situation of having to acknowledge
there is today no government in Venezuela. Government is in
Cuba, led by the Cubans, deciding what we do and what happens
with our country," said Machado.
Information Minister Ernesto Villegas urged Venezuelans to
avoid being drawn into trouble. "An irresponsible minority are
causing provocations to create a macabre show," he said.
The Chavez years have been turbulent ones, particularly
during a short coup against him and a national oil strike in
2002 and 2003, and many Venezuelans are praying that whatever
happens next, it will be non-violent.