* Latest health update says lung infection controlled
* Powerful government trio meet Castro, check on Chavez
* Venezuelan leader still unseen since Dec. 11 operation
* Opposition demand "truth" on president's condition
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Jan 13 Cancer-stricken Venezuelan
President Hugo Chavez's lung infection has been controlled and
his medical condition is developing positively, more than a
month after his latest surgery in Cuba, the government said on
Sunday.
"Despite his delicate state ... in recent days the general
medical evolution has been favorable," said the latest health
update read by Information Minister Ernesto Villegas.
"The respiratory infection is controlled, though the
commander-president still requires specific measures to solve
breathing insufficiency ... he is conscious."
The relatively positive communique, which gave no more
details on his condition, came as the three most powerful
government figures after Chavez gathered in Havana to check on
him and meet with Cuban allies.
Vice-President Nicolas Maduro, Congress head Diosdado
Cabello, and Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez have been shuttling to
and from Cuba since the 58-year-old socialist president's fourth
and most serious cancer operation a month ago.
Chavez, who missed his own inauguration for a new, six-year
term last week, has not been seen or heard from in public since
the surgery. Many Venezuelans are assuming his momentous 14-year
rule of the South American OPEC nation could be nearing an end.
"We are all Chavez!" and "Chavez will return!" were among
slogans sang and chanted at numerous solidarity rallies,
meetings and concerts across Venezuela over the weekend, which
drew thousands of passionate and anxious supporters.
Venezuelan state TV on Sunday even split its screen into
four to show events going on around the nation.
"The situation is complex and delicate," Elias Jaua, a
former vice-president and ally of Chavez, told one rally.
"He continues battling for his life."
Villegas said Maduro, whom Chavez has designated his
successor, informed his boss of the outpouring at home.
State media said Maduro, Cabello, Ramirez - who also heads
the powerful state oil company PDVSA - and Attorney General
Cilia Flores all met Cuban President Raul Castro over the
weekend. But there were no details of the talks.
The joint presence of top Venezuelan officials in Havana
inevitably deepens rumors that Chavez is at death's door - and
draws opposition criticism that Raul and Fidel Castro are giving
instructions behind the scenes.
"We know which commander is giving the orders to Chavista
leaders," opposition legislator Maria Corina Machado tweeted
sarcastically, in a reference to the Cuban president.
Officials have been lashing "necrophilic" opponents for
speculation and criticism, and Chavez's brother said on Saturday
that he was improving daily and was not in a coma as rumored.
Another opposition leader, Julio Borges, said the secrecy
around Chavez's precise condition was unacceptable.
"No one is asking for details of the operation or the
president's treatment, but that simply they tell the truth about
his health prognosis," said Borges, a right-wing legislator who
wants Chavez formally declared absent from office.
That would trigger the naming of a caretaker president, and
an election within a month. But Venezuela's Supreme Court has
ratified that Chavez remains president with Maduro in charge as
No. 2 until Chavez's health situation is clarified.
"It's been a year-and-a-half of contradictions and
announcements of his complete curing followed by relapses,"
Borges added, saying problems like inflation, housing shortages
and power-cuts were being neglected during a political impasse.
Since the disease was discovered in mid-2011, Chavez has
wrongly declared himself cured twice, in an extraordinary and
unsettling saga for Venezuela's 29 million people.
The stakes are high for the wider region too. Cuba and a
handful of other leftist-ruled nations have for years been
depending on Chavez's aid to bolster fragile economies.
Should Chavez die or be incapacitated, the most likely next
step would be an election pitting Maduro, 50, against Henrique
Capriles, 40, the main opposition leader who lost to Chavez in
an October presidential election.
In an opinion column on Sunday, Capriles railed against the
"national paralysis" but said the opposition would not be drawn
into confrontation or street protests. That tactic failed
spectacularly for them a decade ago when Chavez was briefly
toppled but came back stronger than before.
"Just as the president has the right to attend his ill
health, so Venezuelans do not deserve urgent problems to be put
on hold," Capriles said. "We are not going to play the game of
calling people onto the street to create a confrontation that
will benefit the violent and radical ones."