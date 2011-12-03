* Socialist leader shows energy after cancer treatment
CARACAS, Dec 2 Displaying new vigor after
cancer treatment, Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez hosted
fellow Latin American leaders to launch a new regional body on
Friday that pointedly excludes the United States.
The inauguration of the 33-member Community of Latin
American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which also does not
include Canada, was the Venezuelan socialist's biggest moment
on the world stage since he underwent surgery in June.
The 57 year-old Chavez, who wants to win re-election next
October in the OPEC nation, embraced and lavished warm words on
his counterparts, including Dilma Rousseff of Brazil,
Argentina's Cristina Fernandez and Cuba's Raul Castro.
"As the years go by, CELAC is going to leave behind the old
and worn-out OAS," Chavez said, referring to the
hemisphere-wide Organization of American States that leftist
governments say is under Washington's thumb.
The new group has lofty aims including the creation of a
regional reserves fund for economic crises and a body for human
rights monitoring. But critics say it unnecessarily adds yet
another acronym to the plethora of overlapping, "alphabet soup"
organizations that already exist around Latin America.
Exuding confidence, Chavez spoke at length and even made
light of his health problems. "Whose bald head is the most
elegant? Lula's or mine?" he joked of his and former Brazilian
leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chemotherapy.
ANTI-CHAVEZ PROTEST
The CELAC nations have nearly 600 million people and a
gross domestic product of about $6 trillion. Analysts said the
new body shows the region's wish to move out of the shadow of
Washington.
"This has been aided by a progressive disengagement from
the region by the U.S. since the end of the Cold War, allowing
other countries -- most notably China -- to increase their
footprint," said Robert Munks of global think tank IHS Janes.
Chavez's fellow leftists gave the meeting an immediate
political slant. "It's the death sentence for the Monroe
Doctrine," said Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, referring
to a hated 19th century U.S. policy that many Latin Americans
regard as justifying meddling in their region.
More conservative leaders, though, are believed to have
watered down the summit's final declarations, and the next
meeting will be hosted by Chile's right-wing government.
Venezuelan opposition activists organized protests after
dark, honking horns and beating pots and pans in parts of the
city in a traditional "cacerolazo" demonstration.
"During Hugo Chavez's presidency in our country more than
100,000 Venezuelans have died due to crime, thanks to the
government's inefficiency in taming crime bands and
drug-trafficking," said protest organizer and opposition
candidate Maria Corina Machado on her Twitter site.
At the same time, in a colorful demonstration of
Venezuela's polarized politics, fireworks went off across the
city organized by the government in honor of the meeting.
The two-day summit was meant to be held six months ago to
coincide with Venezuela's 200th anniversary of independence. It
was called off at the last minute as Chavez recovered in Havana
following surgery to remove a baseball-sized tumor.
Chavez says he is cured after four chemotherapy sessions,
although cancer specialists say it is too early to make such a
call. Privately, people close to his administration say there
remains great concern about the secrecy around his health.
"I feel good," he said. "It's a new Chavez, more patient."
Chavez's health is the great unknown in the 2012 election.
A newly united opposition believes it has the best chance
yet of unseating him since he won power in a 1998 vote.
Analysts say right now Chavez looks a good bet to win in
2012, albeit by a narrow margin, due to widespread support
among the poor, an economic upturn and heavy state spending
fueled by oil. But they warn many unknown factors -- like his
health and the strength of the opposition campaign -- could
change the picture before Oct. 7.
