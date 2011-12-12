* Children in low-income families receive $100 a month
* Populist measure masks economic failure, critics say
(Adds new mission for elderly)
By Andrew Cawthorne
CARACAS, Dec 12 President Hugo Chavez launched
on Monday a program to provide $100 a month to poor Venezuelan
children in the latest of a plethora of social "missions" that
have underpinned his popularity.
Chavez, who will seek re-election next year, says such
measures show the tangible benefit of socialist rule in the
South American OPEC nation. But critics argue it is a pre-vote
ploy masking broader economic failure.
"Thank God, the Bolivarian Revolution arrived in time and
is stopping poverty and misery," Chavez said, announcing the
initiative at a meeting with low-income pregnant women. He
styles his government after independence hero Simon Bolivar.
Under the Great Sons of Venezuela Mission, low-income
households will be able to claim 430 bolivars ($100) per month
from the government for each child, up to a maximum of three.
Disabled dependents will qualify for 600 bolivars.
Chavez supporters say the latest social project, adding to
a dozen such missions covering everything from healthcare to
low-cost housing, prove how Venezuela's oil wealth is being
properly distributed for the benefit of the poor.
The president also said another project would be launched
on Tuesday widening the state pension to include "thousands and
thousands" of elderly people excluded from the benefit because
they never made payroll contributions.
Such measures, Chavez says, contrast with the reduction of
benefits amid hard times in Europe and the United States.
Although wary of criticizing a benefit for children being
unveiled just before Christmas, opponents say the latest
project is a typical populist tactic to maximize votes for
Chavez at next October's presidential election.
Despite recovering from cancer surgery in June, Chavez has
vowed to win a new six-year term at next year's ballot.
Critics argue that the giveaway is just a plaster on the
ailing economy, and that the poor would benefit from better
employment prospects than more dependency on the state.
"EACH CHILD LIKE JESUS"
Some say the measure will encourage teenage pregnancies.
"What madness," Chavez said of the criticism. "The problem
is not the child but the phenomenon of poverty and misery.
"Those children who are coming, they are a blessing. Each
one of you is like the Virgin Mary and each child is like a
Jesus who is reborn. Mary was very poor and Joseph did not have
a minimum salary," he quipped, referring to another
much-vaunted pillar of the government's social policies.
At the event in a Caracas maternity hospital, women
peppered Chavez with requests for houses, in a sign both of
Venezuela's deep social needs and his his highly personalized
style of government. One asked the president to touch her
stomach to bring luck to her baby.
He faces a strong challenge from a newly united opposition
coalition, but he remains Venezuela's most popular politician
with an approval rating above 50 percent.
His "missions" have guaranteed him strong support in urban
slums and poor rural areas. They have also exacted a heavy toll
on state oil company PDVSA, which is short of funds.
Government officials sometimes stoke fear among the
population by saying opponents would reverse Chavez's flagship
social policies like free clinics staffed by Cuban medics in
the Mision Barrio Adentro (Inside the Slum Mission).
Yet the leading opposition candidate, center-left state
governor Henrique Capriles Radonski, has said he would be "mad"
to overturn the best of Chavez's social policies.
Poverty levels have fallen among Venezuela's 29 million
people during Chavez's 13-year rule, according to U.N. figures,
but there is debate over the data and to what extent the
government has been responsible for the improvement.
"Given the oil bonanza Venezuela is in, the results should
have been much, much better," Radonski said recently.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Bill
Trott)