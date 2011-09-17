* International court clears Chavez rival to run in 2012
* Gov't may block candidate's campaign nonetheless
* Chavez wants more time in power to deepen "revolution"
By Hugh Bronstein
CARACAS, Sept 17 Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez on Saturday dismissed as "worthless" an international
court ruling that cleared a key opposition candidate to run
against him in 2012.
The charismatic leftist, who is on his way to Cuba for a
fourth round of chemotherapy, has led Latin America's top oil-
exporting country since 1999 and wants to stay in office until
at least 2025 to consolidate his self-styled "revolution."
The opposition -- heartened by a recent decision from the
Inter-American Court of Human Rights that cleared Leopoldo
Lopez to run against Chavez -- aims to bring that revolution to
an end in the October 2012 election.
The Costa Rica-based court is part of the Organization of
American States, and its decisions are supposed to be binding.
But Venezuela might ignore the ruling and keep Lopez out of the
campaign anyway.
"As far as I'm concerned, this court is worthless," Chavez
said on Saturday, adding Venezuela's own justice system would
be the final arbiter of the case. The local courts usually side
with the government on such matters.
Despite being treated over the past three months for
cancer, Chavez was in classic form on Saturday, breaking into
song during marathon public appearances. In televised comments,
he laughed the court decision off with a play on words.
"One of my haircuts is worth more than this court," he said
to laughter from an audience of supporters. In Spanish, the
word "corte" means "court" as well as "cut," as in haircut.
The 57-year-old leader has shaved his head since entering
chemotherapy and often jokes about his new look. His government
issued a statement on Friday dismissing the Lopez ruling as a
politically motivated violation of Venezuelan sovereignty.
Chavez remains Venezuela's most popular politician despite
rampant crime and one of the highest inflation rates in the
world. In June, he underwent surgery in Cuba to remove a tumor
in the pelvic area, throwing added uncertainty into Venezuela's
upcoming political season. [ID:nS1E78D1RG]
TOUGH CAMPAIGN AHEAD
Lopez was banned from politics by Venezuelan authorities
who accuse him of corruption.
The 40-year-old centrist made his name as mayor of the
wealthy Chacao district in Caracas. He was favored to win the
race for mayor of the whole city in 2008, but he was blocked by
Chavez's comptroller general.
Accused but not tried for corruption, Lopez was barred from
seeking public office until 2014. He says the accusations are
trumped up and called it unconstitutional to suspend him from
politics without giving him a trial. The court agreed.
Chavez says he will soon be done with chemotherapy and
promises to be fit for a rigorous campaign next year.
"I will go to Cuba this afternoon," he said. "Early
tomorrow, I will start the fourth round of chemotherapy, which
will most likely be the last."
The president, who had the constitution changed to allow
perpetual re-elections, said he expected to return to Venezuela
by the middle of next week after about five days of treatment.
The opposition aims to elect a unity candidate in
February's primary, which Lopez vows to win.
Polls show him toward the top of an opposition field led by
Henrique Capriles Radonski, a state governor who promises to
emulate Brazil's "modern-left" policy model if elected.
(Additional reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Peter
Cooney)