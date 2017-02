CARACAS Feb 28 Surgeons completely removed a lesion from Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during an operation overnight in Cuba, Venezuelan Vice President Elias Jaua told parliament on Tuesday.

Jaua said the 57-year-old socialist leader, who had two operations last year to remove a large cancerous tumor from his pelvis, was in good physical condition and that he was in direct contact with the government in Caracas. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Jackie Frank)