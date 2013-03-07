CARACAS, March 7 Venezuela's late leader, Hugo
Chavez, will be embalmed and laid to rest at a military museum
in the capital Caracas, acting President Nicolas Maduro said on
Thursday.
Chavez's state funeral was scheduled for Friday, but Maduro
said his body would remain lying in state for a further seven
days so that Venezuelans waiting in long lines to view him would
be able to do so.
Maduro said his body would later to moved from the military
museum to his final burial site. It was not immediately clear
where that would be.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)