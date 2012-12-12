BRIEF-Benz Mining Corp announces proposed share consolidation
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS Dec 11 Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's cancer operation on Tuesday was a complete success, Vice President Nicolas Maduro said.
In a broadcast on state TV, Maduro said the surgery in Cuba was complicated and had lasted more than six hours.
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Airlines canceled 1.17 percent of scheduled domestic flights last year, the best performance in the 22 years the government has been tracking the issue, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday.