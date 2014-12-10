CARACAS Dec 10 Packing potatoes at his
vegetable stand on a sun-baked street in Caracas's hillside
Catia slum, Jesus Jimenez fondly recounts voting for late
president Hugo Chavez.
Like millions in Venezuela's poor "barrios," the chatty
father of 14 worshipped the larger-than-life Chavez and
benefited from his welfare programs, especially Cuban-staffed
free health centers and substantial pension rises.
So after Chavez's death last year, Jimenez naturally voted
for the leader's hand-picked protege Nicolas Maduro, a former
union activist and bus driver who vowed to continue the
idiosyncratic brand of socialism known as "Chavismo".
Now, though, he struggles to make ends meet as inflation
running at over 60 percent eats into his meager income and he
spends hours in lines to buy scarce flour or medicines.
Furious, he says he would readily protest against Maduro.
"Never in my 56 years of life have I seen the country like
this. I'm never voting for this government again," he grumbles
as motorbikes zip up the steep street and shoppers mill around.
"I don't have a life anymore. Everything is a queue," the
raspy-voiced vendor adds, knotting bags of potatoes.
Increasing numbers of low-income Venezuelans are souring on
Maduro as they suffer a declining economy, the highest inflation
in the Americas, chronic shortages of basic goods and one of the
world's highest murder rates.
Swelling frustration in the tough slums dotting Caracas's
rolling hills means Maduro is much more vulnerable, especially
as oil prices fall to around five-year lows.
These were the neighborhoods that provided the most loyal
backing to Chavez during his 14-year rule, voting for him over
and over again and taking to the streets to help return him to
office during a brief coup in 2002.
Maduro's popularity is falling fast, there are more signs of
dissent inside his ruling party and he could be embarrassed at
legislative elections next year if voters in former "Chavista"
strongholds abandon him.
He could even be ousted in 2016 if the opposition manages to
promote a recall referendum and attract enough disillusioned
"Chavistas".
To be sure, many slum residents despise opposition leaders
and the state still runs subsidized supermarkets, medical
centers and education programs.
But stores are increasingly low on stocks. Women clutching
babies often dash out to buy diapers and detergent, currently
two of the most coveted products, whenever they hear some have
arrived.
Meanwhile, many of the signature "Inside the Barrio" medical
outposts are closed or lack adequate equipment.
Currency controls have fomented a black market where dollars
now fetch over 27 times the strongest official exchange rate,
hitting imports of basic goods.
Wealthier Venezuelans dodge the long waits by hiring people
to shop for them, buying goods abroad, turning to high-end
stores or simply leaving the country.
The poor have few such options, so in once zealously
pro-government heartlands, the tide appears to be turning as
never before.
APPROVAL RATINGS PLUNGE
Only 24.5 percent of Venezuelans approved of Maduro in
November, down from 50.6 percent at the start of his government,
according to leading local pollster Datanalisis. Just around 16
percent of Venezuelans identified with the ruling party in July
and November, the lowest levels in over a decade.
In Maduro's favor, however, a fractured opposition has
failed to capitalize on the disgruntlement so disaffected
"Chavistas" may be more likely to abstain than switch sides.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles did win over voters
during his two presidential campaigns, but a lot were turned off
again by what they deemed useless and destructive street
protests led by radical opponents earlier this year.
While there is no sign major unrest will kick off again,
there has been a smattering of isolated protests against
shortages, electricity cuts and crime, chiefly in provincial
towns and smuggling-rife areas near the Colombian border.
The ruling Socialist Party, or PSUV, is showing signs of
strain. One dissident wing, Socialist Tide, berates Maduro daily
for betraying Chavez's legacy and letting corruption flourish,
and appears on the verge of expulsion or breakaway.
Maduro insists "Chavistas" are still the majority though he
admits to problems and has urged unity in tackling them. The
government tries to demonize the opposition and depicts
pre-Chavez Venezuela as a living hell for the poor.
Withdrawing support for the PSUV is a painful decision for
many who felt a spiritual connection with the messianic Chavez.
Marisol Aponte, a community organizer in the roughly 8,000
strong Cacique Tiuna showpiece "socialist city" on a hill
overlooking Caracas, is about as "Chavista" as they come - but
even she is having doubts.
"When Chavez died I felt like my father had died," says
Aponte, a mother of seven. "I was left with an uncle who doesn't
listen to me the same way."
She complains of "stagnation" at Cacique Tiuna: residents
don't do their share of communal work, there are problems of
internal tensions and domestic violence, and community projects
are not receiving much major new funding.
But while Aponte considers herself more "centrist" than
before, she cannot bring herself to vote against Maduro.
"It would be like betraying myself."
'GOING BACKWARDS'
Next door, dance teacher Estilita Fernandez is exhausted
from waking at 3 a.m. to commute to a job she says doesn't pay
her enough to get by, and then queuing up for food on weekends.
"It's one thing to love the revolution, but we have to eat,"
she says at the Cacique Tiuna school.
But for all her complaints, she says she will not vote
against Maduro. "If the government is pushed out, maybe we will
be too."
Many see opposition leaders as a pampered elite intent on
slashing the popular social programs that sharply cut poverty
levels in the Chavez years.
The recent collapse in oil prices is worsening Venezuela's
cash crunch and apparent recession but Maduro is reluctant to
make any policy changes that could spark unrest or criticism he
is straying from socialist ideals.
Blaming the problems on an "economic war" waged by a local
elite and their "imperial" allies, officials shut down shops on
allegations of hoarding and overcharging customers.
Some Chavistas seem dumbfounded by the economic downturn.
Gladys Moncada, an employee at a lamp store in Catia,
supported Chavez for his social policies, including improving
her blind mother's pension.
"I was a fervent "Chavista," she said in the store, which is
selling lamps from its stock because it no longer receives
imports. "I wish I could say I still am but the situation is too
hard. Everything is going backwards."
Groceries eat up to half of her minimum wage salary, equal
to $776 dollars at the strongest official currency rate but just
around $27 dollars on the black market.
Moncada is taking out loans and selling ice cream and
bracelets to survive. She has stopped buying clothes, housing
appliances and certain pricey fruits and vegetables.
Recently, her brother-in-law was murdered. Fed up, Moncada
now says she too would protest against Maduro.
Back at the vegetable stand, Jimenez echoes what many
Venezuelans are saying: the situation is unsustainable.
"This is going to explode one day. When? I don't know."
(Reporting and writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Additional reporting
by Corina Pons; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Kieran Murray)