CARACAS, March 8 Venezuela and China are
considering "adjustments" to a multibillion-dollar financing
agreement under which the South American nation borrows money
and repays in shipments of oil and fuel, Venezuela's Oil
Minister said on Tuesday.
The OPEC nation, which has received some $50 billion in
Chinese financing since 2007, is struggling with a contracting
economy and runaway inflation following a collapse in oil prices
that has raised concerns of a debt default this year.
Investors have hoped that China will provide financial
relief, or at least ease the terms of the loan agreement to help
Caracas meet heavy debt payments.
"We spoke of the adjustments that we have to make to
accommodate the economic vicissitudes of the changing times,"
said Eulogio del Pino, who visited Beijing last week with other
Venezuelan officials, in an interview with state television.
"We had the opportunity to discuss very clearly the
financial strategy that we have."
He did not provide additional details.
The Venezuelan delegation that accompanied Del Pino also met
with representatives of the China Development Bank, which has
provided most of the financing.
Venezuela's bonds are the highest-yielding of any emerging
market security, paying an average of some 33 percentage points
more than comparable U.S. Treasury bills.
Investors and analysts worry that state oil company PDVSA
will struggle to make about $3 billion in bond maturity payments
at the end of this year as a result of declining international
reserves and a deepening economic crisis.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says default rumors are
part of a campaign by right-wing adversaries to tarnish his
government, and notes that the ruling Socialist Party has never
missed a bond payment.
