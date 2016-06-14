CARACAS/HOUSTON, June 14 Venezuela is in talks
with China to obtain a grace period in its oil-for-loans deal
that would improve the OPEC nation's capacity to make bond
payments amid an economic crisis, sources briefed on the
proposal have told Reuters.
Venezuela has borrowed over $50 billion from China under the
financing arrangement created by late socialist leader Hugo
Chavez in 2007, in which a portion of its crude and fuel sales
to the world's second-biggest economy are used to pay down
loans.
The two-year rout in oil markets has left the government of
President Nicolas Maduro struggling to meet the original terms
of the agreement, which require that state oil company PDVSA set
aside more barrels for debt services when prices fall.
Venezuela is now seeking a one-year grace period in which it
would only pay interest on the loans, according to two oil
industry sources and one finance industry source who asked not
to be identified because they are not authorized to speak about
the issue.
The sources said state oil company PDVSA would receive cash
payments for shipments that currently go to pay principal. The
change would improve PDVSA's 2016 cash flow by $3 billion if it
took effect this month, two of the sources estimated.
That would make it easier for PDVSA to meet heavy bond
payments this year amid an ongoing collapse in a socialist
economy facing Soviet-style scarcity and daily food riots. It
could also ease investor concerns of a default that have made
its paper the riskiest of any emerging market debt.
Maduro denies his government will default and accuses
adversaries of spreading rumors to that effect in order to
destabilize his government.
The potential cash-flow benefits of the proposed deal,
however, could be offset by Venezuela's falling oil output.
Consulted by Reuters about the proposal, PDVSA President and
Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino responded: "We're working on all
of this." He added that he planned to travel to China following
a trip to Russia, which is expected this week. He declined to
provide additional details.
China's foreign ministry did not respond to an email seeking
comment.
BETTER TERMS
Economy Vice President Miguel Perez said in an interview
last month Venezuela had reached a deal to improve the terms of
the arrangement, but declined to provide details.
Under the proposal, the interest-only payment terms would
remain in place as long as Venezuelan crude is below $50 per
barrel, according to the three sources. If crude prices continue
to rise, China would apply a sliding scale under which Venezuela
would steadily increase payment on the principal portion of the
loans, one of the sources said.
Venezuela's basket of oil and fuels this year has traded at
a discount of around 25 percent to the benchmark Brent crude
price, which was trading around $49.55 a barrel on
Tuesday.
The proposed change in terms of the agreement has not
derailed negotiations for the renewal of a $5 billion tranche of
the financing deal, according to two of the sources.
The proposal has been slowed in part because China has
requested that the change be approved by Venezuela's Congress,
according to one of the sources. The legislature has been locked
in a power struggle with Maduro since January, when an
opposition majority took control of parliament following a
sweeping electoral victory in December.
Venezuela in 2014 shipped 630,000 barrels of oil and fuel to
China according to PDVSA's 2014 financial results, which are the
most recent available. Around 45 percent of the value of those
shipments was used to pay down debt, with PDVSA receiving the
remainder in cash, according to Reuters calculations based on
information released by PDVSA.
Rising oil prices have boosted investor optimism that PDVSA
will be able to pay off $3 billion in bonds that come due in
October and November, helping fuel a rally in PDVSA and
Venezuela bonds in recent months.
Venezuela's debt nonetheless remains the riskiest of any
emerging market paper, yielding some 28 percentage points more
than comparable U.S. Treasuries, according to the JPMorgan EMBI
Diversified Index.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Writing by
Brian Ellsworth; Editing by James Dalgleish)