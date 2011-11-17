* Venezuela paying for Chinese loans with crude oil

* Another $4 billion credit expected, minister says

By Marianna Parraga

CARACAS, Nov 17 Venezuela will pay a $4 billion debt to the China Development Bank by February in the latest of rolling loans from the Asian powerhouse that are being repaid with oil shipments, a minister said on Thursday.

With China now the single biggest foreign source of financing for President Hugo Chavez's government, Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has to send 430,000 barrels per day of crude oil and products to cover the debt.

Finance Minister Jorge Giordani said the South American OPEC member's arrangement with China was unprecedented in Latin America. An initial $4 billion loan from 2007 was already paid and another would be canceled early in 2012, he said.

"The second loan for another $4 billion will be paid in February of next year," Giordani told reporters, adding that a third $4 billion tranche was agreed in principle.

Officials say the Chinese money goes to social projects and infrastructure, though opposition politicians and some economists complain of a lack of transparency in the accounts.

In addition to the three $4 billion tranches, China's government lender also gave Venezuela a separate $20 billion credit line in 2010.

According to an Energy Ministry document leaked this month by an opposition legislator, PDVSA will take an $18.43 billion hit this year alone due to the China credits.

"The volume of shipments constitutes a big, financial impact for PDVSA," said the document, which carried Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez's signature but has not been confirmed by government officials.

"As well as lost revenue, PDVSA has to cover the cost of royalties, income tax and the costs of production and refining," the document said.

PDVSA has long been the financial motor of Chavez's self-styled "revolution" in the nation of 29 million people, financing everything from new houses and subsidized food to free healthcare and schools in slums.

But critics say Chavez has gone too far, squeezing his cash-cow too hard and jeopardizing its long-term stability at a time when PDVSA needs financing for major development projects in Venezuela's heavy-crude Orinoco Belt.

Until 2009, Venezuela was able to discount its shipments to China from its obligations to the national government coffers, but since then it has had to absorb the cost. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Jack Kimball and Dan Grebler)