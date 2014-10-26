CARACAS Oct 26 Venezuela has ruled out the sale of state oil company PDVSA's U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo Petroleum, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said in an interview published in local media on Sunday.

He also said the OPEC country was working on the issues of a gasoline price adjustment and a unification of exchange rates, but stressed the final decision lies with President Nicolas Maduro.

The country's reserve fund will have $4 billion by December, the minister also said, according to newspaper El Universal. (Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)